FRIDAY

Pamela Joyce & Bob McBain Duo

On Friday, Aug. 26 the Pamela Joyce & Bob McBain Duo will play at the Riverfront Cafe. The free show is from 5:30-8 p.m. at 224 B St. in Petaluma. Pamela Joyce is the vocalist and guitarist of the duet, and Bob McBain is on the piano. The two play singer-songwriter classics, jazz standards, pop, bluesy & soulful gems. Don’t miss an evening of music by the river side.

Spike Sikes and The Awesome Hotcakes

Catch Spike Sikes and his awesome hotcakes at the Big Easy in Petaluma. The $10 show is on Friday, Aug. 26, 7-11 p.m. at 128 American Alley in Petaluma. Spike Sikes’ music offers a mixture of soul, swing, blues and jazz; a unique sound he searched for over the years. After meeting his bandmates in Sonoma County and settling on their sound, the group has gathered quite the fan base.

SATURDAY

Elima

On Saturday, Aug. 27, catch music group Elima at Brewsters Beer Garden in Petaluma. Elima is a contemporary island band with a large selection of music, playing genres like pop/soul, R&B, rock, blues, and funk. From originals to covers to top 40, this group does it all! Enjoy some Hawaiian music, local tunes, drinks, and great food downtown this Saturday from 1-4 p.m. at 229 Water St. North in Petaluma.

SUNDAY

The Fabulous Biotones

Don’t miss The Fabulous Biotones, a bluesy, pop, rock group from Berkeley, at Brewsters Beer Garden. They bring high energy and the need dance to their audiences. With influences like the Beatles, Tom Waits and many blues and rock figures, they have found their sound. Catch them on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 229 Water St. North from 1-4 p.m., grab a cold beer, some food and listen to some fine tunes.