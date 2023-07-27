Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music

FRIDAY

Dirty Red Barn

Kicking off the weekend in Petaluma’s Dirty Red Barn, influenced by artists such as Simon & Garfunkel, The Allman Brothers, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young and Grateful Dead. Folksy lyrics and soaring harmonies, reminiscent of the Traveling Wilburys' sound, are in this band’s wheelhouse. This is an outdoor dining-and-dancing event, beginning at 5:30 p.m. 224 B St. in Petaluma. Seating for the event is first-come, first-served. Enjoy live music outdoors along with food and drinks from the cafe.

FRIDAY

FeatPrints

A full-on, no-holds-barred tribute to the great rock band Little Feat, FeatPrints have become a Bay Area sensation. Catch them at Brewster’s Beer Garden from 1-4 p.m. outdoors at Brewster’s Beer Garden on Friday, July 16. 229 Water St. BrewstersBeerGarden.com.

SATURDAY

Michigan Rattlers

Michigan Rattlers are a folk-rock band sho joined forces as childhood friends, writing music and performing together in their hometown of Petoskey, Michigan. Saturday, July 29, 8:30 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre. 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. $20 a ticket. MysticTheatre.com.

SATURDAY

Dave Aguilar/Pete McCauley Duo

The Polly Klaas Center presents the Dave Agular/Pete McCauley duo, with open act with Katherine Riley and Steve Alarcon. David Aguilar & Peter McCauley are founding members of the North Bay favorite The Tudo Bem Band. Their musical genres range from Americana, Mississippi blues, samba, rock, Frank Zappa and more. Showtime at 7 p.m. Tickets available at PollyKlaasTheater.org.