Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music

FRIDAY

New Copasetics

The Riverfront Cafe welcomes New Copasetics to its outdoor deck on the river, as its weekly summertime series continues. Featuring Tim Eschliman, Dallis Craft, Danna Miller and Gary Potterton, the band plays "Semi-acoustic, American Roots Music,“ a blend of roots rock, twang, Americana and soul. This is an outdoor dining-and-dancing event, beginning at 5:30 p.m. 224 B St. in Petaluma. Seating for the event is first-come, first-served. Enjoy live music outdoors along with food and drinks from the cafe.

FRIDAY

Mustache Harbor

For over a decade Mustache Harbor has been thrilling audiences across the country with their spot-on renditions of the smoothest music from the 1970s and 80’s. This is hardcore soft rock, performed with the highest level of musicianship and state-of-the-art sound and lighting. Friday, Aug. 4, 9 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre. 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. $25 a ticket. MysticTheatre.com.

SATURDAY

Brian Baudoin

One man, six strings. Originally from New ORleans, Brian Baudoin is a professional singer, songwriter and recording artist who describes himself (and his music) as “Cajun thru and thru.” Catch him outdoors at Brewster’s Beer Garden on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 1-4 p.m. 229 Water St. BrewstersBeerGarden.com.

SUNDAY

Chuck Sher Trio

Outdoor jazz concerts continue with the Chuck Sher Trio/Quartet, every Sunday from 1- 3:30 p.m. in the Helen Putnam Plaza, in front of the Speakeasy. Bring friends and family for a fun afternoon of jazz music and community engagement.