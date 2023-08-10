FRIDAY

The Workshop

The Riverfront Cafe welcomes The Workshop to its outdoor deck on the river, as its weekly summertime series continues. This is the “Friends” part of Levi Loyd and Friends. Picking up the pieces after the recent loss of Loyd, his band is carrying on bringing funky, blues sweet and soul music to the stage. This is an outdoor dining-and-dancing event, beginning at 5:30 p.m. 224 B St. in Petaluma. Seating for the event is first-come, first-served. Enjoy live music outdoors along with food and drinks from the cafe.

Don Forbes & The Reckless

Don Forbes is an award-winning singer-songwriter who falls into the vast “Americana” genre. Having began writing songs in the late ‘90s, Forbes‘ original music is a blend of traditional rock with country overtones, somewhere between Tom Petty and Steve Earle. Friday, Aug. 11, 7-9:30 p.m. $10. The Big Easy, 128 American Alley. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SATURDAY

So Many Roads

This stellar road-show tribute to the music of The Grateful Dead is a Bay Area collective of musicians collective bringing a taste of the live Dead Head concert experience. More of a concept than a band name, So Many Roads describes the long strange trip that the band and its devoted fan base have made over the years. Saturday, Aug. 12, 8:30 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre. 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. $27 a ticket. MysticTheatre.com.

SUNDAY

Johnny Tsunami & the Hurricanes

Like the loud, ferocious, and unstoppable wave for which he is named, Johnny Tsunami and his band are a furious good-time force of sheer rock ‘n roll power. Catch them outdoors at Brewster’s Beer Garden on Sunday, Aug. 13, from 1-4 p.m. 229 Water St. BrewstersBeerGarden.com.

Chuck Sher Trio

Outdoor jazz concerts continue with the Chuck Sher Trio/Quartet, every Sunday from 1- 3:30 p.m. in the Helen Putnam Plaza, in front of the Speakeasy. Bring friends and family for a fun afternoon of jazz music and community engagement.