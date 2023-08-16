FRIDAY

Gary Vogensen

The Riverfront Cafe welcomes Gary Vogensen to its outdoor deck on the river, as its weekly summertime series continues. As a long-time veteran of New Riders of the Purple Sage music, Vogensen’s solo work is, as you’d expect, pretty much in the country-rock vein, with a particular emphasis on his very fine voice. This is an outdoor dining-and-dancing event, beginning at 5:30 p.m. 224 B St. in Petaluma. Seating for the event is first-come, first-served. Enjoy live music outdoors along with food and drinks from the cafe.

SATURDAY

Foxes in the Henhouse

Foxes in the Henhouse is an all-female band playing a style of Americana, Bluegrass and Folk-rock described as singing “bluegrass Bob Marley tunes.” The band has a unique style, playing “she done him wrong songs.” Catch them at the Big Easy in Petaluma on Aug. 19. The show (at 128 American Alley) costs $10 and is from 7-10 p.m. Call (707) 776-7163 for more information. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SATURDAY

Patterson Hood

Best known for his front-man work with the Drive-By Truckers, prolific singer-songwriter Patterson Hood delivers songs fueled by character-driven stories “packed with political subtext.” Saturday, Aug. 19, 8 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre. 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. $25-$35 a ticket. MysticTheatre.com.

SUNDAY

The Workshop

Fans will surely welcome another chance to catch The Workshop at Brewster Beer Garden’s outdoor dining area. This is the “Friends” part of Levi Loyd and Friends. Picking up the pieces after the recent loss of Loyd, his band is carrying on bringing funky, blues sweet and soul music to the stage. Brewster’s Beer Garden on Sunday, Aug. 20, from 1-4 p.m. 229 Water St. BrewstersBeerGarden.com.