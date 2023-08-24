Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music

FRIDAY

Pamela Joyce & Bob McBain Quartet

The Pamela Joyce & Bob McBain quartet (now twice the size, having once been a duo) includes Bay Area drummer Kendrick Freeman and bassist Steve Evans. The group delivers awesome vocal driven, piano woven, singer-songwriter classics, including jazz standards, pop, blues and soulful gems. Fridday, Aug. 25, 5:30 p.m. 224 B St. in Petaluma. Seating for the event is first-come, first-served. Enjoy live music outdoors along with food and drinks from the cafe.

SATURDAY

Feelin’ Groovy

Get ready to groove and reminisce as Feelin’ Groovy dives into the fascinating world of Simon & Garfunkel, with spirited covers of the famed duo’s timeless songs and captivating stories about their lives and careers. Aug. 26, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Polly Klaas Community Theater, 417 Western Ave. $20. PollyKlaasTheater.org.

King Tide Band: A Benefit For The Lahaina Disaster

King Tide loves Southern Rock. A standard King Tide’s set can be counted on to include music ranging from Lynyrd Skynyrd and The Allman Brothers to Johnny Cash and Maren Morris. King Tide’s original music has been described as simultaneously fresh but familiar, a cross between classic, Southern, and country rock. THis show is a venefit for the fire disaster in Hawaii. Aug. 26, 7 p.m. Big Easy, 128 American Alley. $10. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SUNDAY

The Fabulous Biotones

The Fabulous BioTones play snappy rock, blues, pop and soul for your listening and dancing pleasure. This local band brings loads of music-loving fun. Join the party outdoors at Brewster’s Beer Garden, one of the Biotones’ favorite places to rock and groove. Sunday, Aug. 27, from 1-4 p.m. 229 Water St. BrewstersBeerGarden.com.