FRIDAY

Haas Family Hootenanny

The Haas family has been entertaining folks in Petaluma for over a decade. Aaron (with a doctorate in classical guitar and impressive lead ukulele chops), Hanna (an internationally touring singer songwriter), Katie (an ensemble singer in several Cinnabar operas) and Al (a singer songwriter who has played in a number of local bands) play an eclectic mix of old swing, classical and original pieces that is sure to offer something enjoyable for everyone. Friday, Sept. 1, 5:30 p.m. 224 B St. in Petaluma. Seating for the event is first-come, first-served. Enjoy live music outdoors along with food and drinks from the cafe.

SATURDAY

Union Jack & The Rippers

Described as “the ultimate tribute to British Metal of the ‘70s and ‘80s,” Union Jack & the Rippers return to the Mystic Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 2, along with local metal band Hellbender. 8 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre. 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. $15 a ticket. MysticTheatre.com.

SATURDAY

Burnt

Playing a soulful, psychedelic blend of reggae, ska, punk and hip-hop, Burnt is inspired by the DIY artist subculture, building intricate innovations (and music) out of unexpected components. Saturday, Sept. 2, from 1-4 p.m. in the Beer Garden at Brewster’s. 229 Water St. Check out the full calendar of musical upcoming musical appearances at BrewstersBeerGarden.com.

SUNDAY

Chuck Sher Trio

Outdoor jazz concerts continue with the Chuck Sher Trio/Quartet, every Sunday from 1- 3:30 p.m. in the Helen Putnam Plaza, in front of the Speakeasy. Bring friends and family for a fun afternoon of jazz music and community engagement. This Sunday, Sept. 3, it’s a very special show as world-renowned percussionist Michael Spiro sits in with Sher on bass, Ken Cook on piano and Kendrick Freeman on drums. It will be an afternoon of smokin’ Latin jazz.’