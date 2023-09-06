Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music

FRIDAY

The Pitchforks

From Patsy Cline to Waylon Jennings, The Pitchforks play classic honky-tonk and western swing from the days of true country. Think Nudie suits and cowboy hats, not ripped jeans and trucker hats. Friday, Sept. 8, 5:30 p.m. 224 B St. in Petaluma. Seating for the event is first-come, first-served. Enjoy live music outdoors along with food and drinks from the cafe.

SATURDAY

Tainted Love

San Francisco Bay Area’s own ‘80s tribute band, the ever-popular Tainted Love, will perform at the Mystic Theater on Saturday, Sept. 9. Tainted Love brings audiences all the hits from the greatest decade of pop music. Music starts at 9 and doors open at 8:30 p.m. Come sing along to the songs you know and love! $23 a ticket. The Mystic Theatre. 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. MysticTheatre.com.

SATURDAY

The Fourth Kind and Surf Monster

Prepare yourself for the full cowabunga experience as The Fourth Kind and Surf Monster ride in for an evening of ’60s surf classics, original surf tunes and “surfed-up” versions of ’70s and ’80s hits. Catch the wave at the Big Easy in Petaluma on Sept. 9. The show (at 128 American Alley) costs $5 (more if you got it, less if you don’t) and begins at 8 p.m. Call (707) 776-7163 for more information. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SUNDAY

Void Where Prohibited

Void Where Prohibited has been rockin’ the San Francisco Bay Area since the mid-80's playing classic rock covers guaranteed to make you want to get up off your bench and dance till you drop. Sunday, Sept. 10, from 1-4 p.m. in the Beer Garden at Brewster’s. 229 Water St. Check out the full calendar of musical upcoming musical appearances at BrewstersBeerGarden.com.