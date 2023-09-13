Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music

FRIDAY

The Dorian Mode

The doRiaN Mode features bass, vocals, piano, sax, and drums specializing in vintage jazz, swing, and early R&B. Classic American music. The band is comprised of singer and bassist Dorian Bartley with Bob Johns on keyboard and trumpet, Tony Blake on drums and Jeff Ervin on tenor sax and vocal.. Friday, Sept. 15, 5:30 p.m. 224 B St. in Petaluma. Seating for the event is first-come, first-served. Enjoy live music outdoors along with food and drinks from the cafe.

SATURDAY

The English Beat

Founded in Birmingham in the late 70s, this iconic ensemble were known first as The Beat or sometimes the British Beat. They broke up in the ‘80s but re-formed in 2006, after which founding member Dave Wakeling headed to the U.S. to form an American version of The English Beat. Catch them on Saturday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m. (doors open 7:30 p.m.). Tickets are $30/$40. Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. MysticTheatre.com.

SATURDAY

Eric Johanson

Eric Johanson is a roots-rock innovator and modern-day guitar hero who uses blues as a springboard for an edgier, broader sound. Catch the vibe at the Big Easy in Petaluma on Saturday, Sept. 16. The show (at 128 American Alley) costs $15 and begins at 8 p.m. Call (707) 776-7163 for more information. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SUNDAY

Spike Sikes and His Awesome Hotcakes

Spike Sikes and gang provide a mix of soul, swing, rhythm and blues, jazz and jump music for their audiences. Sunday, Sept. 17, from 1-4 p.m. in the Beer Garden at Brewster’s. 229 Water St. Check out the full calendar of musical upcoming musical appearances at BrewstersBeerGarden.com.