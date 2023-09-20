Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music

FRIDAY

The Workshop

The Workshop is the “Friends” part of Levi Loyd and Friends. Picking up the pieces after the loss of Levi Loyd, his band is carrying on with bringing funky blues and sweet soul music to the stage. Friday, Sept. 22, 5:30 p.m. 224 B St. in Petaluma. Seating for the event is first-come, first-served. Enjoy live music outdoors along with food and drinks from the cafe.

SATURDAY

Jerry’s Middle Finger

The first of a two night appearance by the acclaimed Jerry Garcia tribute band Jerry's Middle Finger kicks off Saturday night, and continues on Sunday. Critics have called this California-based ensemble “the best Jerry Garcia Band tribute experience in the world, performing and celebrating the music of JGB with unparalleled sound and energy.” Saturday, Sept. 23 and Sunday Sept. 24, 8:30 p.m. (doors open 7:30 p.m.). Tickets are $25. Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. MysticTheatre.com.

Nor Cal Punk Show

It’s going to be fast, loud and fun at the Big Easy on Saturday, Sept. 23, as the Nor Cal Punk Show comes to Petaluma. The high-energy evening features Sonoma County’s WTF (White Trash Fiasco), Local Bylaws and Flat Broke and Busted, and San Francisco’s Dead River Rebels. The all ages show (at 128 American Alley) costs $5-$10 and begins at 7:30 p.m. Call (707) 776-7163 for more information. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SUNDAY

Chuck Sher Trio

Outdoor jazz concerts continue with the Chuck Sher Trio/Quartet, every Sunday from 1- 3:30 p.m. in Helen Putnam Plaza, in front of the Speakeasy. This Sunday’s show features Doug Morton on keyboards and flugelhorn, Morris Ecevedo on guitar and Chuck Sher on Bass. Bring friends and family for a fun afternoon of jazz music and community engagement.