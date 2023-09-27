Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music

FRIDAY

Foxes in the Henhouse

Foxes in the Henhouse is an all-female band playing a style of Americana, Bluegrass and Folk-rock described as singing “bluegrass Bob Marley tunes.” The band has a unique style, playing “she done him wrong songs.” Catch them Friday, Sept. 29, from 5-7:30 p.m. at Petaluma’s Riverfront Café, 224 B St. Seating for the event is first-come, first-served. Enjoy live music outdoors along with food and drinks from the cafe.

FRIDAY

Zepparella

This is the first in a two night appearance by Zepparella, the acclaimed all-female hard rock Led Zeppelin tribute band. The current band consists of vocalist Anna Kristina, guitarist Gretchen Menn, bassist Holly West and Clementine on the drums. Friday, Sept. 29 and Saturday, Sept. 30, 8:30 p.m. (doors open 7:30 p.m.). Tickets are $34. Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. MysticTheatre.com.

FRIDAY

Shoplifters United

The Bay Area’s premier tribute to The Smiths, playing under the name Shoplifters United, brings a “no frills/all fun approach” to their shows, reminding fans why they fell in love with The Smiths to begin with. The Friday, Sept. 29 show at The Big Easy (128 American Alley) is $10. Opening band is Twin Dimensions. Showtime at 7:30 p.m. Call (707) 776-7163 for more information. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SATURDAY

The Hots

Get ready to dance your butt off! Based in Petaluma, The HOTS have gained a following by taking songs their audiences know and love, and making them come alive in a whole new way. No two shows are the same. Saturday, Sept. 30, 5-7:30 p.m. at Riverfront Café, 224 B St.

SUNDAY

Gruber Family Band

Celebrate Oktoberfest with the Gruber Family band, playing traditional German tunes and polkas for generations. Sunday, Oct. 1, from 12-2 p.m. and again from 3-5 p.m., in the Beer Garden at Brewster’s, 229 Water St. Check out the full calendar of musical upcoming musical appearances at BrewstersBeerGarden.com.