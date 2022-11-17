FRIDAY

Y&T

On Friday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19 catch two nights of hard rock band Y&T at the Mystic Theater. On Friday, the band will be joined with John Nymann and on Saturday by Aaron Leigh. Both evenings start at 8 p.m, with doors opening at 7:00. The shows welcome ages 21 and up and each cost $42. Tickets can be purchased through the mystic website: MysticTheatre.com.

SATURDAY

Balthazar, Severe 33, Wild Metanoia, Heretic

Belgian indie rock group Balthazar is making its way to the Phoenix Theater on Saturday, Nov. 19. Balthazar formed in 2004 in Belgium and is currently touring for its new album “Sand.” The band will be joined by Severe 33, Wild Metanoia and Heretic at 201 Washington St. in Petaluma. The show welcomes all ages, costs $10 and the doors open at 7:30, music at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased ThePhoenixTheater.com.

SATURDAY

Foxes in the Henhouse

Foxes in the Henhouse is an all-female band including five members with a three-part harmony. The band plays Americana, Bluegrass and Folk-rock, described as singing “bluegrass Bob Marley tunes.” It has a unique style, playing “she done him wrong songs.” Catch the band at the Big Easy in Petaluma on Nov. 19. The show at 128 American Alley costs $10 and is from 7-10 p.m. Call (707) 776-7163 for more information. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SUNDAY

Sunday Funday Blues Jam

Whether you’re a singer, player, dancer or just a fan of the blues, come join the Sunday Funday Blues Jam on Sunday, Nov. 20. The recurring session at The Big Easy costs nothing—just bring your instrument and your dancing feet! Located at 128 American Alley in Petaluma from 7-11 p.m. The evening will provide a stage for those in need of one and bring the community together to dance and play.