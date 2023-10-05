FRIDAY

Redwood Highway Ramblers

Redwood Highway Ramblers play a unique blend of country-infused rock, a hybrid of Americana and Outlaw Country. This Sonoma County band will have your dancing boots hitting the floor, with songs of depth, heart and soul. Catch them Friday, Oct. 6, from 5-7:30 p.m. at Petaluma’s Riverfront Café, 224 B St. Seating for the event is first-come, first-served. Enjoy live music outdoors along with food and drinks from the cafe.

SATURDAY

Fleetwood Mask

The only Fleetwood Mack tribute band to carry the personal endorsement of Mick Fleetwood himself, Fleetwood Mask returns to the Mystic Theatre this Saturday, Oct. 7, 8:30 p.m. (doors open 7:30 p.m.). Tickets are $29.50. Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. MysticTheatre.com.

SUNDAY

Gruber Family Band

Come celebrate Octoberfest at Brewster’s Beer Garden on Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8, with the mind-bogglingly entertaining Polkalicious, a lively ensemble of accordion-driven polka professionals who know how to put the party in the polka, and vice versa. The band plays from Noon to 2 p.m., then again from 3-5 p.m. Come grab a beer, some lunch or dinner, and be ready to smile, and maybe dance. 229 Water St. BrewstersBeerGarden.com.