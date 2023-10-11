FRIDAY

Gary Vogensen

As a long-time veteran of New Riders of the Purple Sage music, Gary Vogensen’s solo work is, as you’d expect, pretty much in the country-rock vein, with a particular emphasis on his very fine voice. Expect some originals, some covers and even a traditional tune or two as a nod to his past. Gary will be joined by some of Bay Areas finest musicians including an extra special guest. Catch the show Friday, Oct. 13, from 5-7:30 p.m. at Petaluma’s Riverfront Café, 224 B St. Seating for the event is first-come, first-served. Enjoy live music outdoors along with food and drinks from the cafe.

FRIDAY

Luvplanet

Singer-songwriters Nicole Sutton and Mark McGee (who served as lead guitarist Gregg Allman from 1995-2004 and again in 2007) ar the front-humans of Luvplanet. Playing powerful anthems to emotional ballads to extended psychedelic jams, Luvplanet’s songs are timeless and memorable. The show (at 128 American Alley) costs $10 and begins at 7:30 p.m. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SATURDAY

Pride & Joy

One of the most popular party bands in the Bay Area, Pride & Joy returns to the Mystic Theatre this Saturday, Oct. 14, 8:30 p.m. (doors open 7:30 p.m.). Tickets are $25. Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. MysticTheatre.com.

SATURDAY

Flamenco! Live!

Join the legendary local dancer known as La Fibi for an intoxicating evening of fiery flamenco performance as Flamenco! Live! sets the Big Easy stage on fire with the fury and passion of Spain’s legendary Roma. Prepare for stirring dances, blazing guitars and soulful singing, transporting you to another place and time. 128 American Alley. $20. Show starts at begins at 6 p.m. BigEasyPetaluma.com.