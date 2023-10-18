FRIDAY

Spike Sikes and His Awesome Hotcakes

Like hotcakes themselves, the music Spike Sikes plays comes in many flavors. Soul. Swing. Rhythm & Blues. Jazz. Jump. It hits the spot, and leaves you grinning from ear to ear. Friday, Oct. 20, from 5-7:30 p.m. at Petaluma’s Riverfront Café, 224 B St. Seating for the event is first-come, first-served. Enjoy live music outdoors along with food and drinks from the cafe.

Illegitimate AC/DC

Considered by fans to be the North Bay’s ultimate tribute to the greatest rock band ever, Illegitimate AC/DC highlights the Bon Scott era of AC/DC, but visits the Brian Johnson era too. Will Cotter fronts the band, supported by “four seasoned veterans of rock,” in a show designed to make audiences feel like they’ve traveled back in time to see the actual AC/DC. Deff Lep opens. The Big Easy, 128 American Alley. $10. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

Petty Theft

One of the most popular cover/tribute bands in the Bay Area, Petty Theft is steeped in the music and vibe of Tom Petty. The show returns to the Mystic Theatre this Saturday, Oct. 21, 9 p.m. (doors open 8 p.m.). Tickets are $23. Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. MysticTheatre.com.

Derek Irving and His Combo

Formed in the mid-2000s, the rockabilly band Derek Irving and His Combo is fronted by the charismatic Derek Irving, with a sound characterized by a mix of “twangy guitar riffs, driving rhythms and catchy melodies, all delivered with a high-energy performance style that's sure to get audiences dancing.” Sunday, Oct. 22, 1-4 p.m. at Brewster’s Beer Garden, 229 Water St.