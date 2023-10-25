Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music

FRIDAY

The CozyCats

Closing out this year’s successful “Fridays On The Deck’ music series at The Riverfront Cafe is The CozyCats. This local seven-piece ensemble has been filling dance floors to rave reviews all over Sonoma this year. Their high-energy, full-sound show features powerful vocals, electrifying lead guitars, keyboards and horns, plus a relentlessly grooving rhythm section. With a song list spanning the decades from the funky ‘70s straight through to today's best hits, the CozyCats put their unique spin on your favorite songs to move to. Friday, Oct. 27, from 5-7:30 p.m. at Petaluma’s Riverfront Café, 224 B St. Seating for the event is first-come, first-served. Enjoy live music outdoors along with food and drinks from the cafe.

SATURDAY

Sabbath Lives

Playing and celebrating the music of Black Sabbath, the tribute band Sabbath Lives will bring their explosive act to the Big Easy for a loud-and-rowdy pre-Halloween party, with food served all night, prizes and surprises. The all-ages show is $10. The Big Easy, 128 American Alley. $10. Show starts at 8 p.m. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SATURDAY

Mystic Halloween Bash

The Mystic Theatre‘s annual Halloween Bash and Costume Contest, with hundreds of dollars (of actual money) in prizes, returns to downtown Petaluma Saturday, Oct. 28, at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.). You could bag some cool cash just for showing up in a mind-blowing costume. On stage eill be an amazing lineup of musical artists including Sebastian Saint James and The Highway Poets, Spike Sikes, Shook Train and Tru Lyric. Tickets are $15. Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. MysticTheatre.com.

SUNDAY

Chuck Sher Trio

Outdoor jazz concerts continue with the Chuck Sher Trio/Quartet, every Sunday from 2- 4:30 p.m. in Helen Putnam Plaza, in front of the Speakeasy. This Sunday’s show features Ruben Valtierra on keyboards, Kendrick Freeman on drums and Cliff Hugo on bass. Bring friends and family for a fun afternoon of jazz music and community engagement.