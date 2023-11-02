Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music

FRIDAY

Zephyr Love + Cloudy

From New Zealnd comes this retro-rocking band featuring California-born siblings Chris McCollum and Cherisha Heart. The opening act is Cloudy. Catch the energy on Friday, Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the Big Easy. 128 American Alley. $10. Show starts at 8 p.m. BigEasyPetaluma.com

FRIDAY

AZ/DZ

The Ultimate AC/DC tribute, AZ/DZ, returns to Petaluma on Friday, Nov. 3, from 8:30-11:30 p.m. The Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St. Tickets are $20. ThePhoenixTheatre.com.

SATURDAY

The White Buffalo

The White Buffalo, also known as Jake Smith, is an Oregon-born, Southern California-raised singer/songwriter/guitarist known for taking the less traveled musical path. He’ll roam into Petaluma on Saturday, Nov. 4 for a concert at the Mystic Theatre, with opening act Caleb Elliot. 8 p.m. (doors at 7 p.m.) Tickets are $30-$40. Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. MysticTheatre.com.

SUNDAY

Chuck Sher Trio

THough these weekly outdoor jazz concerts are coming to an end for the year, there are still a couple of weeks left to catch the Chuck Sher Trio, including this Sunday from 2- 4:30 p.m. in Helen Putnam Plaza, in front of the Speakeasy. This Sunday’s show features Randy Vincent on guitar, Kendrick Freeman on drums and Chuck Sher on bass. Bring friends and family for a fun afternoon of jazz music and community engagement.