Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music

FRIDAY

GA-20 + Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel

The acclaimed blues trio GA-20 make their Petaluma debut in a show that will also feature Duane Betts (son of legendary Allman Brothers Band guitarist-vocalist Dickey Betts) and his band Palmetto Motel. Mystic Theatre, Friday, Nov. 10, 8 p.m. (doors at 7 p.m.) Tickets are $25-$30. Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. MysticTheatre.com.

SATURDAY

Flamenco! Live!

Join the legendary local dancer known as La Fibi for an intoxicating evening of fiery flamenco performance as Flamenco! Live! sets the Big Easy stage on fire with the fury and passion of Spain’s legendary Roma. Prepare for stirring dances, blazing guitars and soulful singing, transporting you to another place and time. Saturday, Nov. 11, 128 American Alley. $20. Show starts at begins at 6 p.m. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SUNDAY

Chuck Sher Trio

This Sunday is your last chance to catch the Chuck Sher Trio (technically a quartet for this final show of the season), this Sunday, Nov. 12, from 2- 4:30 p.m. in Helen Putnam Plaza, in front of the Speakeasy. This Sunday’s show features Ken Cook on Piano, Kendrick Freeman on drums, Michael Spiro on congas and Chuck Sher on bass. Bring friends and family for a fun afternoon of jazz music and community engagement.