Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music

FRIDAY

Spike Sykes and the Awesome Hotcakes

Just like the all time favorite breakfast food the band is named after, Spike Sykes and the Awesome Hotcakes bring buttery-smooth classic tunes that will hit the spot! Playing a combination of Soul, Swing, R&B and Jazz, Spike and his band have a sound like no other. Catch them at the Big Easy on Friday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. The show costs $10 at 128 American Alley in Petaluma. Come find out what “this kind of music,” is! BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SATURDAY

Foxtails Brigade + Emily Jane White

The delightfully creepy Oakland-based art pop band Foxtails Brigade comes to Petaluma’s Big Easy on Saturday, Nov. 18, along with the equally unmissable Emily Jane White. Blending gorgeously dreamlike melodies with nightmarishly amusing lyrics, Foxtails Brigade brings a one-of-a-kind energy to its live shows. If we’re lucky, we’ll get Laura Weinbach’s brilliantly demented cover of “My Favorite Things.” 128 American Alley. $20 advance/$25 at the door. Show begins at 7 p.m. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SATURDAY

Chance McCauley

Country singer-songwriter Chance MCauley comes to Adobe Road Winery’s magical outdoor garden for a special Saturday show on Nov. 18, from 5-9 p.m. The Great Petaluma Mill, 6 N. Petaluma Blvd. Reservations recommended. For info visit AdobeRoadWines.com.