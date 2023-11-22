Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music

FRIDAY

Pete Floyd + light show

Turn your Black Friday pink with the return of Pete Floyd, Northern California's premier Pink Floyd Tribute Experience. This eight-piece band brings authentic album-worthy renditions of Pink Floyd favorites with soaring vocals, exquisite musicianship and a visual “liquid light” experience from Mad Alchemy that has expanded the group’s fan base exponentially since emerging on the scene in 2021. The Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8 p.m. (doors open at 7). Tickets $23. MysticTheatre.com.

SATURDAY

Malpica

Multi-talented musician Malpica will be on hand to entertain visitors at Adobe Road Winery’s magical outdoor garden for a special Saturday show on Saturday, Nov. 25, from 4:30-7 p.m. Malpica plays an eclectic blend of pop, rock and Latin-infused music accompanied with a wonderful voice. The Great Petaluma Mill, 6 N. Petaluma Blvd. Reservations recommended. For info visit AdobeRoadWines.com.

SUNDAY

Sunday Funday Blues Jam

Regular attendees call this the hottest blues jam in the North Bay, a weekly night of blues in which the fans and the players are all having a blast. This is a player’s jam, so if you are a musician and you love the blues, come ready.128 American Alley. Show begins at 7 p.m. BigEasyPetaluma.com.