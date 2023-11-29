FRIDAY

Steely Dead

Described as “a sonic fusion of Grateful Dead and Steely Dan,” the music of Steely Dead is sure to please fans of both iconic bands. The Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 p.m. (doors open at 7:30 p.m.). Tickets $22. MysticTheatre.com.

FRIDAY

Zaumpalooza

Zaum Lit Mag presents Zaumapalooza, featuring SPF 1985, Bad Thoughts and Wise Company along with a poetry and prose open mic. $10, all ages. 8 p.m. (doors open 7 p.m.) The Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St. Petaluma.

SATURDAY

Jesse Brewster

Jesse Brewster, something of a roots-music Renaissance man — a singer/songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist who’s spent the better part of two decades sharpening his personal brand of West Coast Americana — will be playing Adobe Road Winery’s magical outdoor garden for a special Saturday show on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. The Great Petaluma Mill, 6 N. Petaluma Blvd. Reservations recommended. For info visit AdobeRoadWines.com.

SUNDAY

Sunday Funday Blues Jam

Regular attendees call this the hottest blues jam in the North Bay, a weekly night of blues in which the fans and the players are all having a blast. This is a player’s jam, so if you are a musician and you love the blues, come ready.128 American Alley. Show begins at 7 p.m. BigEasyPetaluma.com.