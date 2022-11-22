Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music

FRIDAY

Pete Floyd

On Friday, Nov. 25, the Mystic Theatre offers a special day-after-Thanksgiving show featuring Pete Floyd, the popular local Pink Floyd tribute band that always performs its greatest hits extravaganza along with an appropriately trippy laser show. The 21+ show starts at 8:30 p.m, with doors opening at 7:30. $20 tickets can be purchased through the Mystic website: MysticTheatre.com.

SATURDAY

Girls Night Out

The top touring Male Revue Show in the nation is brings a rambunctious crew of male dancers to the Mystic Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 26. This gets a little wild in what the producers call “an empowering, fun-filled environment” that provides “an unforgettable night of fun and excitement.” 8 p.m, $20-$55. tickets can be purchased through the Mystic website: MysticTheatre.com.

SATURDAY

Meter Made

The Big Easy presents a lively and dance-encouraging evening of first class funk and soul with Todd Bugbee, Steven Younger, Emily Froberg and Shane Schlick, all celebrating the legendary New Orleans funk band The Meters! Catch the show Saturday, Nov. 26, at 128 American Alley. $10. 7-11:30 p.m. Call (707) 776-7163 for more information. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SUNDAY

Sunday Funday Blues Jam

Whether you’re a singer, player, dancer or just a fan of the blues, come join the Sunday Funday Blues Jam on Sunday, Nov. 27. The recurring session at The Big Easy costs nothing—just bring your instrument and your dancing feet! 128 American Alley. 7-11 p.m. The popular twice-a-month evening brings the community together to dance and play and sing the blues.