FRIDAY

Sebastian Saint James

Local singer-songwriter, Sebastian Saint James, is performing and hosting at the Polly Klaas Community Theater Benefit on Dec. 9. The benefit concert will feature performances from The Highway Poets, Twin Soles, Kingsborough, Nate Lopez, Quiet Time and, “some very special and mysterious super secret guests.” Genres range from Electric Jazz to Acoustic Soul and more at the Polly Klaas Community Theater, 417 Western Ave. Purchase $30-$35 tickets through EventBrite or PollyKlaasTheater.org.

SATURDAY

Goof, Laguna Screech, Nowhere Special, Moon Sick

The Phoenix Theater is back with another evening of punk rock! Catch San Francisco based grunge punk band, Goof, at 201 Washington St. in Petaluma. Goof will perform along with Laguna Screech, Nowhere Special and Moon Sick. The show is on Dec. 10 and welcomes all ages. Doors open at 7:30 and the music starts at 8 p.m. for the $10 show. Purchase your tickets through https://www.eventbrite.com/ or at the door.

SATURDAY

Super Diamond

Catch Neil Diamond Tribute Band, Super Diamond at the Mystic Theater on Nov. 10. For the past three decades, this San Francisco based group has performed fantastic sell-out shows across the states. The band plays classic music combined with fun, energy and passion, thrilling for its audiences and Neil Diamond fans everywhere! The show welcomes ages 21 and over and costs $25. Purchase your tickets through the Mystic website at https://mystictheatre.com.