Subscribe

Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music

Here are the highlights of the best live music in town this weekend.|
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
December 21, 2022, 7:30AM

FRIDAY

A Very Phoenix Theater Christmas

It’s happening again, as musical friends of the Phoenix theater gather to perform unique covers of all-time holiday classics on the Phoenix stage on Dec. 23. Performers will include Trebuchet, Gas Money, Phantom Motorkid, Moggs, Stone Salad, The Toadstompers (Alex Fabian and friends). The music starts at 8 p.m. and the doors open at 7:30 p.m. Head to 201 Washington St. in Petaluma for the $10 show. Visit ThePhoenixTheater.com for tickets for the all ages event.

FRIDAY

S.R. Laws and The Heartsleeves with EASY QUEEN

You can find S.R. Laws and his band, The Heartsleeves performing all over the state. His new release, “A.M. Sessions” is now out and available at live shows and on all platforms. The Heartsleeves will perform at the Big Easy, 128 American Alley, along with EASY QUEEN, on Friday Dec. 23. EASY QUEEN is a diverse rock trio lead by Audrey Howard along with Veronica Savage and Genesis Fermin. Catch these awesome bands from 8-11:30 p.m.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette