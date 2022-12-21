FRIDAY

A Very Phoenix Theater Christmas

It’s happening again, as musical friends of the Phoenix theater gather to perform unique covers of all-time holiday classics on the Phoenix stage on Dec. 23. Performers will include Trebuchet, Gas Money, Phantom Motorkid, Moggs, Stone Salad, The Toadstompers (Alex Fabian and friends). The music starts at 8 p.m. and the doors open at 7:30 p.m. Head to 201 Washington St. in Petaluma for the $10 show. Visit ThePhoenixTheater.com for tickets for the all ages event.

S.R. Laws and The Heartsleeves with EASY QUEEN

You can find S.R. Laws and his band, The Heartsleeves performing all over the state. His new release, “A.M. Sessions” is now out and available at live shows and on all platforms. The Heartsleeves will perform at the Big Easy, 128 American Alley, along with EASY QUEEN, on Friday Dec. 23. EASY QUEEN is a diverse rock trio lead by Audrey Howard along with Veronica Savage and Genesis Fermin. Catch these awesome bands from 8-11:30 p.m.