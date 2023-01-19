FRIDAY

Illeagals

Don’t miss the premiere tribute to the music of the Eagles at the Mystic Theater in Petaluma. The Illegals are a San Francisco Bay Area group who believe crowd members want to be captivated and engaged from the very first note until the end of the show. On Friday, Jan. 20, catch the tribute band at 8:30 p.m, doors at 7:30. The show costs $32 and welcomes ages 21 and over. MysticTheatre.com.

SATURDAY

Crape, Quest Clown, Sun Casino, District

The Phoenix Theater is hosting a benefit concert for Play It Forward Music Foundation. The event costs $10 and features artists Crape, Quest Clown, Sun Casino and District. Play it Forward is a non-profit arts education who provide free instruments, private music lessons and programs to those with limited resources in the community. The show on Saturday, Jan. 21 begins at 8 p.m, doors open at 7:30 at 201 Washington St. ThePhoenixTheater.com/

SATURDAY

Sofa Kings

On Jan. 21, the Sofa Kings return with an evening of Prog-Pop, jams, trivia, and some awesome covers. The reunion at the Big Easy includes Pete Hale on vocals and guitar, Barry Bisson on vocals and keys, Toby Tyler on bass and vocals and Brad Hoffman on drums. They will be joined by special guests Amy Hogan, Carol Oppenheimer and Mary Lindsay. Music starts at 7:30 and goes until 11 p.m. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SUNDAY

Sunday Funday Blues Jam

Whether you’re a singer, a player, a dancer or just a fan of the blues, come join the Sunday Funday Blues Jam on Sunday, Jan. 22. The recurring session at The Big Easy costs nothing—just bring your instrument and your dancing feet! Head to 128 American Alley in Petaluma, from 7-11 p.m. The popular twice-a-month evening brings the community together to dance and play and sing the blues. Details at BigEasyPetaluma.com.