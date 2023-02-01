Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music

No, that is not a typo. Electric Tumblweed (with the letter “E” happening only three times instead of the expected four) is not what you;d expect from a normal western band, and the name is just the beginning. Playing a blend of Psychedelic Rock, Outlaw Country, and soulful Americana, the band was formed in 2019 and will roll into town this Friday, Feb. 3, for a wild night of fun, swinging, and dancing. Check them out at The Big Easy on Friday, Jan. 27, 7-11 p.m. $10 cover. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SATURDAY

Pride and Joy

Arguably the Bay Area’s favorite party band, Pride & Joy has a way of getting nearly everyone to dance, either on their feet or in their hearts. They play timeless pop and soul music with skill and dangerous levels of high energy, and their electrifying stage shows have a way of connecting with audiences so deeply that, if they wanted to start a cult or something, Pride & Joy would already have plenty of committed followers. See what the fuss is about this Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 p.m, doors at 7:30. $25. Ages 21+. MysticTheatre.com.

SATURDAY

Lil Sebastian Memorial Show

Frankly, we’re not quite certain what this event is. We’re pretty sure that Li’l Sebastian was the miniature horse whose death was already mourned by the citizens of Pawnee in the season finale of “Parks & Recreation” on May 19, 2011. At that unforgettable public memorial, Ron Swanson uttered the memorable tribute, “I have cried twice in my life. Once, when I was 7 and was hit by a school bus, and then again when I heard that Li'l Sebastian had passed.” At this version, subtitled “A Celebration in Memory of the Life and Times of Lil Sebastian, the Pit Horse,” scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4, 8 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater, the entertainment will include the metal bands Snakehead, Stratejacket, RBR and others. We’re hopeful that someone, at some point, will sing “Five-Thousand Candles in the Wind,” aka “Bye Bye Li’l Sebastian.” And it would be super cool if someone recited that Ron Swanson thing quoted above. Of course, if we are jumping to the wrong conclusion and this whole thing is about something totally different, we apologize. Either way, it sounds awesome. Tickets $10. 201 Washington St. ThePhoenixTheater.com.