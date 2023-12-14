Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music and comedy

FRIDAY

Dirty Red Barn

Petaluma’s Dirty Red Barn ‒ inspired by performing groups such as The Allman Brothers, Grateful Dead and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young ‒ perform original songs filled with folksy lyrics and soaring harmonies. The Big Easy, 128 American Alley. Show begins at 7 p.m. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SATURDAY

Dan Durkin of Petty Theft

Dan Durkin (from the Tom Petty tribute band Petty Theft) is ready to rock Adobe Road Winery’s magical outdoor tasting room. He’ll be playing all your Tom Petty favorites and other classic rock songs in the heart of Downtown Petaluma! Saturday, Dec. 16, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. The Great Petaluma Mill, 6 N. Petaluma Blvd. Reservations recommended. For info visit AdobeRoadWines.com.

SATURDAY

The Christmas Jug Band

The Bay Area’s popular purveyors of what they call “jugabilly mystique” (it’s a musical style all its own) will be returning to Petaluma for a holiday show at The Big Easy, 128 American Alley. Expect to hear “Mistletoe Jam,” “Christmas on the Moon,” and “Santa Lost a Ho.” $15. 8 p.m. at 128 American Alley. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SUNDAY

Ngaio Bealum

Headlining this month’s Free to Laugh comedy show at Jamison’s Roaring Donkey is Ngaio Bealum, comedian, actor, writer, publisher, musician, activist and award-winning juggler, routinely regarded as one of America’s funniest comedians. There is a $5 cover fee, and if you reserve in advance you will be automatically entered into a raffle for $25 off of your bar tab. 146 Kentucky St. Roaring-Donkey.com.