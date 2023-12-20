Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music and comedy

FRIDAY

All Good Things

Playing and celebrating the music of The Jerry Garcia Band, All Good Things will kick off Christmas weekend on a smooth, easy wave of chill vibes. The Big Easy (128 American Alley). Show begins at 7 p.m. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SATURDAY

Temptation

Temptation captures the sound of New Order and brings an energy to their live performance that keeps clubs packed and people dancing. Every effort has been taken to ensure that the sound and legacy of the band is treated with the utmost respect and accuracy. Catch them at The Big Easy (128 American Alley) 8 p.m. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SATURDAY

The Happys

Based in Novato, The Happys are a hard-working, fun-loving band of 20-somethings who play alternative rock but classify themselves as being purveyors of “dysfunctional grunge, punk and surf.” The band is Nick Petty, Alex Sanchez, Brett Brazil and Ryan Donahue. Along with opening act El Radio Fantastique, this collective bunch of carefree, go-with-the-flow players are sure to give patrons at the Mystic Theatre (146 Kentucky St.) an unforgettable Christmas Eve’s Eve. $15. Show starts at 8 p.m. MysticTheatre.com.