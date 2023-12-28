Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music and comedy

FRIDAY

Pardon the Interuption

The eclectic Northern California quartet known as Pardon the Interruption combines several musical influences to create fresh, original Ska/Rock sound. They will be playing a cool pre-New Year’s show on Friday, Dec. 29 at The Big Easy (128 American Alley). Opening is Gas Money, a band of local teens aged 15-19 who love to gig together. $10. Show begins at 8 p.m. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SATURDAY

Feil Young

Cinnamon girls, take note. Southern men, listen up. Like a hurricane, the Bay Area’s premier Neil Young tribute is coming to Petaluma on Saturday, Dec. 30, where they will be playing Neil Young’s most popular songs and some deep cuts you’ll absolutely love. $10. The Big Easy (128 American Alley) 8 p.m. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SATURDAY

End of the Year Fest

The Phoenix Theater (201 E. Washington St.) presents one last big blowout, called (sensibly enough) the End of the Year Fest. Featured performs include the bands BLVKOUT, YUNGER, EZERA and Coma Phase. 8-11 p.m. (doors open at 7:30 p.m.) $10. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

SUNDAY

Monsters of Rock

This one sounds Fun Fun Fun. As the Big Easy closes out 2023, its big year end show will showcase the bands San Fran Halen and Immortallica. Consider them your personal noisemakers at this high-energy, all ages New Year’s Eve party, pounding out your favorite Van Halen and Metallica tunes till that ball drops. $10. The Big Easy (128 American Alley). 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.). BigEasyPetaluma.com.