Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music and comedy

FRIDAY

B3PO

The B3PO organ trio plays what the band describes as “interstellar organ songs,” with a roster made up of Sean Carcadden, Jesse Lemme Adams and Cole Berry, three members from the popular local ensemble Royal Jelly Jive. The Big Easy, 128 American Alley. Show begins at 7 p.m. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SATURDAY

Casey Frey

Comedian Casey Frey is a fast rising comic from Hollywood, widely recognized as one of the most sought-after young comedy personalities in the business. Frey has accumulated a devoted and loyal legion of fans over the years, and his videos and online sketches have been viewed over 200,000,000 times. Catch him in Petaluma along with comics Luke Soin and A.J. Demello. The Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.). Tickets $35-$50. MysticTheatre.com.

SATURDAY

Pamela Joyce and Bob McBain

Performing vocal-driven, piano woven, singer-songwriter classics, jazz standards and soulful pop and blues gems, Pamela Joyce and Bob McBain come to Adobe Road Winery’s magical outdoor garden for a special Saturday show on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. The Great Petaluma Mill, 6 N. Petaluma Blvd. Reservations recommended. For info visit AdobeRoadWines.com.

SATURDAY

Flamenco! Live!

Join the legendary local dancer known as La Fibi for an intoxicating evening of fiery flamenco performance as Flamenco! Live! sets the Big Easy stage on fire with the fury and passion of Spain’s legendary Roma. Prepare for stirring dances, blazing guitars and soulful singing, transporting you to another place and time. Saturday, Nov. 9, 128 American Alley. $20. Show starts at begins at 6 p.m. BigEasyPetaluma.com.