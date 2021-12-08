Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music in Petaluma

THURSDAY

Pokey LaFarge

The honkytonk blues man with the eccentric name and even stranger sense of humor brings his mesmerizingly infectious Americana road show to Petaluma on Thursday, Dec. 9, 8:30 p.m. (doors open 7:30 p.m.). Tickets are $20 per person. Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. Proof of vax or negative test required. $26-$30. 21+. MysticTheatre.com.

FRIDAY

Foxes in the Henhouse

This popular, local country-folk ensemble of audacious ladies with stunning three-part harmonies and mad instrumental skills specialize in twangy “She Done Him Wrong” songs, and even a few “She Got Him Back songs.” Friday, Dec. 10, from 7-10 p.m. at The Big Easy, 128 American Alley. $10 cover. Proof of vax required for entry.

SATURDAY

Tommy Castro

Celebrating the new concept album “Tommy Castro presents a Bluesman Came to Town: A Blues Odyssey,” Castro and the Painkillers return to Petaluma ready to party and tell a great story through music. Saturday, Dec. 11, 8:30 p.m. (doors 7:30 p.m.). Tickets $38-$43. Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. vax required. 21+. MysticTheatre.com.

SUNDAY

Chuck Sher Trio

Every Sunday afternoon (weather allowing, of course), Sonoma County’s acclaimed jazz man Chuck Sher brings a different version of his acclaimed trio to Putnam Plaza, playing in front of The Speakeasy. On Dec. 12, from 1-3:30 p.m., he’ll be joined by Ken Cook on piano, Michael Aragon on drums, and Chuck Sher himself on bass.