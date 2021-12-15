Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music in Petaluma

FRIDAY

Frankie Boots

Musician Frankie Boots sings about cars and pot farms, gamblers and desperadoes, rain-slicked streets and lost highways, combining folk, country, rock and sweet New Orleans blues. Frankie’s official bio says, “His songs wear both the scars and the triumphs of life like tattered boy scout badges.” This weekend, at the Mystic Theatre, he joins Kevin Carducci and Lowstar Rodeo, plus Jade Brodie. Friday, Dec. 17, 8:30 p.m. (doors open 7:30 p.m.). Tickets are $18 per person. Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. Proof of vax or negative test required. $26-$30. 21+. MysticTheatre.com.

SATURDAY

The Christmas Jug Band

The Bay Area’s premiere purveyors of what they call “jugabilly mystique” will come to Petaluma for a no-holds-barred holiday show at The Big Easy. With their hot new single “Christmas on the Moon,” the boys are planning a raucous night of “tongue-in-cheek musical hi-jinks,” all served up with good cheer and first-rate genre-blending musicianship. In addition to the new tune, expect to hear “Mistletoe Jam” and “Santa Lost a Ho.” Saturday, Dec. 18, 7 p.m. at The Big Easy, 128 American Alley. $20 cover. Proof of vax required for entry.

SATURDAY

A Very Phoenix Theater Christmas

It’s happening again. A group of singers and musicians described as “Phoenix family and friends, old and new,” will take turns on the Phoenix Theater stage singing holiday classics like you’ve never heard them before. Performers include The Jellyfish Method, Map Quiz, Moms With Bangs, Matt Jaffe, Bad Thoughts, The Sandeens, Tisha Coates and friends, Weird Mood, Warning? and Eject Butto. It happens Saturday, Dec. 18, starting at 8 p.m. (doors open 7:30 p.m.). The Phoenix Theater, 21 E. Washington St. 8 p.m. $10. Proof of vax or negative test required. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

SATURDAY

The English Beat

Founded in Birmingham in the late 70s, The English Beat created the musical sound known as 2 Tone. Known originally as simply The Beat, and in Australia as The British Beat, the band broke up in the 80s but re-formed in 2006, after which founding member Dave Wakeling headed to the U.S. to form an American version of The English Beat. That’s the one coming to Petaluma on Saturday, Dec. 18, 8:30 p.m. (doors open 7:30 p.m.). Tickets are $30. Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. Proof of vax or negative test required. MysticTheatre.com.