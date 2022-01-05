Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music in Petaluma

FRIDAY

Dead Roses: The Electric Bagel Tests

Prepare yourselves for the ultimate Grateful Dead tribute experience, with two epic sets unleashed by local favorites Dead Roses, including The Bagel Tests, a mind-altering late-night psychedelic set, with (naturally) free bagels. Friday, Jan. 7, 7 p.m. at The Big Easy, 128 American Alley. $10 suggested donation. Proof of vax of negative COVID-19 test required.

FRIDAY

Iron Front

The East Bay death metal band Iron Front will be joined by a seismic-level trio of other local metal bands: Garro, Witchmelter and Demoura. It happens Friday, Jan. 7, starting at 8 p.m. (doors open 7:30 p.m.). The Phoenix Theater, 21 E. Washington St. 8 p.m. $10. Proof of vax or negative test required. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

SUNDAY

Kenny Washington

Cinnabar Theater’s monthly “Sundays@7” concert series continues with jazz-vocalist Kenny Washington performing Sunday, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. About Kenny Washington, Wynton Marsalis once said, “I love this man! If you love music, you’ve got to love Kenny!” Tickets $25. Cinnabar Theater, 3333 Petaluma Blvd. North. CinnabarTheater.com. Proof of vaccination is required for entry.