Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music in Petaluma

FRIDAY

S.R. Laws

American singer-songwriter S.R. Laws sings songs based on his early experiences wandering train tracks through wheat fields and smelling the fruit ripening in the orchards. With his band the Heartsleeves, his music captures time in the imagery of everyday Americans’ authentic perspective. Friday, Feb. 11, 8 p.m. at The Big Easy, 128 American Alley. Proof of vax or negative COVID-19 test required.

SATURDAY

Love Sucks Valentine’s show

The Phoenix Theater presents “Love Sucks,” and appropriately heart-pounding, hard-rocking Valentines Day show featuring the bands Mind's Eye, Ignoring Olivia and more. It happens Friday, Jan. 12, starting at 8 p.m. (doors open 7:30 p.m.). The Phoenix Theater, 21 E. Washington St. 8 p.m. $10 cover charge. Proof of vax or negative test required. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

Joshua Martin at Twin Oaks

Texas-based multi-instrumentalist Joshua Martin has shared stages with the likes of Charlie Rivers, jamming all over the country. The vibe is impressively varied, musically speaking, and decidedly laid back. Martin and his butt-kicking band play the Twin Oaks Roadhouse on Saturday, February 12, and again on Sunday, at 8:30 p.m. Free. Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Highway, Penngrove.