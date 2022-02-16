Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music in Petaluma

FRIDAY

The Gunhild Carling Band

Benefiting Petaluma High School’s Jazz Ensemble, this fundraiser features the outrageous Gunhild Carling. She’s a Swedish jazz musician and online video sensation best known tor playing the trombone, the bagpipes and the ukulele. PHS Jazz Ensemble opens the show. Friday, Feb. 18, 8 p.m. $25. Mystic Theatre, 21 Petaluma Blvd. North. MysticTheatre.com. Proof of vaccination is required for entry.

FRIDAY

The Familiar Strangers

The Familiar Strangers Band play what they call “an Americana grab bag of music,” from western swing, country and Gypsy jazz to bluegrass, folk and blues. Known for their friendly banter and willingness to take requests the Strangers now play the first and third Friday of every month at 8 p.m. Free. Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Highway, Penngrove.

SATURDAY

Bluelight Cheap Hotel

This Marin County-based tribute band honors the musical energy and legacy of The Grateful Dead, with special emphasis on the legendary group’s onstage energy and mythic merrymaking. It’s an infectious show jammed with danceable tunes. Catch the vibe on Saturday, Feb. 19 at the Big Easy (128 American Alley), beginning at 8 p.m. $5 cover. Proof of vax required. BigEasyPetaluma.org.

SUNDAY

Chuck Sher Trio

The weather is pretty much perfect for outdoor jazz, and Chuck Sher is bringing his trio back to Putnam Plaza, where they play every Sunday in front of The speakeasy restaurant. The line-up of bandmembers will change weekly, but this Sunday it’s Ken Cook on piano, Kendrick Freeman on drums and Chuck himself on bass. The band plays 1-3:30 p.m.