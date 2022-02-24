Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music in Petaluma

FRIDAY

Secret Lives

Secret Lives is a four-piece rock 'n roll band from Marin County, founded by lead guitarist and singer Gene Immendorf. The ensemble plays a solid mix of hard-rocking originals and crowd-pleasing covers that bring an electric charge to every live show. Catch them Friday, Feb. 25 at the Big Easy (128 American Alley), beginning at 7 p.m. There is no cover for this show. Proof of vax required. BigEasyPetaluma.org.

SATURDAY

One Man Swamp Band

JavAmore Café is throwing a Mardi Gras party this weekend, and providing the music is the highly fitting One Man Swamp Band, which is exactly what you’d expect: one man playing New Orleans-style music on a variety of instruments all by himself. Saturday, Feb. 26, 5-8 p.m. 10101 Main St., Penngrove. There is a delicious gumbo meal along with the music. $25 by pre-sale only (by Friday, Feb. 25) at the cafe or 707-794-1516.

SATURDAY

Back pOrchEstra

Part of the Sonoma music scene for decades, musician Tim Eschliman has played with Mystery Dance, New Copasetics and the Left Coast Syncopators. His band Back pOrchEstra draws from new original material as well as reworked classics by Hank Williams, Taj Mahal, Dan Hicks, Bob Wills and Bobby Charles. Saturday, Feb. 19 at the Big Easy (128 American Alley), beginning at 7 p.m. $10 cover. Proof of vax required. BigEasyPetaluma.org.

SUNDAY

Chuck Sher Trio

The weather is pretty much perfect for outdoor jazz, and Chuck Sher is bringing his trio back to Putnam Plaza, where they play every Sunday in front of The speakeasy restaurant. The line-up of band members will change weekly, but this Sunday it’s adding a member to become a full quartet. Randy Vincent on guitar, Doug Morton on Piano and flugelhorn, Kendrick Freeman on drums and Chuck himself on bass. The band plays 1-3:30 p.m. every Sunday afternoon.