Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music in Petaluma

THURSDAY

Spike Sikes

Adobe Road Winery continues its weekly spring concert series, pairing award-winning wines with in-person appearances by some of the Bay Area’s best musicians. The events are held outdoors in Adobe Road Winery’s wine garden, from 4:30-7 p.m., at 6 Petaluma Blvd. N., at the Great Petaluma Mill. On Thursday, March 3, it’s Spike Sikes. Reservations recommended. For info visit AdobeRoadWines.com.

FRIDAY

Music Night for The Living Room

This fundraiser for Sonoma County’s the Living Room nonprofit features the bands New Beau and O.K., with Quest Clown and Ava Stubblefield. Since 1993, the Living Room has been serving Sonoma County women and their children who are experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless. Friday, March 4, 8 p.m. Tickets $10. Proof of vaccination or negative test required.

SATURDAY

The Hots

A cover band that kicks ass and takes names — names like the Allman Brothers, Britney Spears and Metallica, all of whom the band has covered, and that is just the beginning. It all sounds a little crazy, but it works. Catch them Saturday, March 5 at the Big Easy (128 American Alley), beginning at 7 p.m. $10 cover. Proof of vax required. BigEasyPetaluma.org.

SUNDAY

Jerry’s Middle Finger

Celebrating the music of Jerry Garcia, the Grateful Dead and The Jerry Garcia Band, the Los Angeles-based tribute ensemble Jerry’s Middle Finger brings its energetic road show to Petaluma. Sunday, March 6, 8:30 p.m. (doors open 7:30 p.m.). Tickets are $20 per person. Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. Proof of vax or negative test required. $26-$30. 21+. MysticTheatre.com.