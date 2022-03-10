Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music in Petaluma

THURSDAY

Jon Gonzales

Adobe Road Winery continues its weekly concert series, pairing award-winning wines with in-person appearances by some of the Bay Area’s best musicians, held outdoors in the wine garden from 4:30-7 p.m., at 6 Petaluma Blvd. N., at the Great Petaluma Mill. On Thursday, March 10, catch ukulele-playing singer-songwriter Jon Gonzales. Reservations recommended. For info visit AdobeRoadWines.com.

SATURDAY

The Voodoo Vultures

The Voodoo Vultures will be rocking The Block on Saturday, March 12 from 6-9 p.m. Based in Santa Rosa, this fun-loving, high-energy band is sure to get your feet moving to performances of covers of some of the greatest dance songs ever written. Tacos by Don Pepe and pizza from Zimi are on offer Saturday night at the Block, 20 Grey St.

SATURDAY

Foreverland

A Foreverland show is a high energy tribute to Michael Jackson. With three awesome vocalists, rhythm and horn sections the band plays hits from the Jackson 5 era through the end of Jackson’s career. Saturday, March 12, 8:30 p.m. (doors open 7:30 p.m.). Tickets are $27 per person. Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. Proof of vax or negative test required. $26-$30. 21+. MysticTheatre.com.

SUNDAY

Flamenco! Live!

The weekend concludes with an evening of fiery Flamenco performances so exciting the act’s name contains two whole exclamation points. Flamenco! Live! brings the fury and passion of Spain with stirring dances, blazing guitars, and soulful singing.Catch it Sunday, March 13 at the Big Easy (128 American Alley), beginning at 4 p.m. $10 cover. Proof of vax required. BigEasyPetaluma.org.