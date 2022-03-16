Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music in Petaluma

THURSDAY

JP Soden

Adobe Road Winery continues its popular weekly concert series, pairing award-winning wines with in-person appearances by some of the Bay Area’s best musicians, held in the wine garden from 4:30-7 p.m., at 6 Petaluma Blvd. N., at the Great Petaluma Mill. On Thursday, March 17, catch folksinger JP Soden of Sebastopol, playing an eclectic mix of songs that may or may not (but probably will) include at least one tune written by Leonard Cohen. Then come back on Sunday for the Anthony Presti Duo. Reservations recommended. For info visit AdobeRoadWines.com.

FRIDAY

Phoenix Pro Wrestling

Sure, this one doesn’t technically count as a concert, but with the January card canceled (yep, COVID-19), the sound of large men with awesome names getting body-slammed onto a wooden platform will be music to pro-wrestling fans’ ears. In addition to Sir Samurai and Grizzly Kal Jak taking on MoneyPowerRespect, and Battle King Dave Dutra going head-to-head with Scoot Robertson, the big draw will be the third annual Kyle Cup Battle Royal. 8 p.m. The Phoenix Theater, 21 E. Washington St. $10, Proof of vax or negative test required. ThePhoenixTehater.com.

SATURDAY

Melvin Seals and JGB

The former keyboard player of the Jerry Garcia Band is happy to be touring after years of pandemic lock-down — and yes, he did get it, but he’s better now, thank you, and with a great backup band, he’s ready to rip into 2022. See for yourself on Saturday, March 19, at 8 p.m. (doors open 7 p.m.). Tickets are $47.50 per person. Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. Proof of vax or negative test required. $26-$30. 21+. MysticTheatre.com.

SUNDAY

Chuck Sher Jazz and Blues Jam

The weekend concludes with a full day of entertainment beginning with the Chuck Sher Trio playing jazz standards and a few surprises out in Helen Putnam Plaza, 1-3:30 p.m. After that, it’s the Sunday Funday Blues Jam indoors at The Big Easy, which is quickly becoming one of the hottest blues jams in the North Bay. Catch it all Sunday, March 20 at the Big Easy (128 American Alley), 7:30-11 p.m. $10 cover. Proof of vax required. BigEasyPetaluma.org.