Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music in Petaluma

THURSDAY

Hannah Jern Miller

Adobe Road Winery weekly concert series features some of the Bay Area’s best musicians performing in the wine garden, 4:30-7 p.m., at 6 Petaluma Blvd. N., at the Great Petaluma Mill. On Thursday, March 24, catch Petaluma guitar/harmonica player and singer Hannah Jern Miller. Reservations recommended. For info visit AdobeRoadWines.com.

FRIDAY

Super Diamond

The popular Bay Area band Super Diamond, a musical tribute to Neil Diamond, returns to the Mystic on Friday, April 1, at 9:30 p.m. (doors open 8:30 p.m.). Tickets are $25 per person. Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. Proof of vax or negative test required. $26-$30. 21+. MysticTheatre.com.

SATURDAY

Pardon the Interuption

With a peppy mix of super-cool originals and some perfectly selected covers (you will dance), this eclectic and energetic four-piece band has been building a passionate fan-base all over Sonoma County and Marin. Check them out Saturday, April 2, at Brewster’s Beer Garden (229 Water Street) between 1-4 p.m.

SUNDAY

Sunday Funday Blues Jam

The weekly Sunday Funday Blues Jam is back at the Big Easy, where the weekly show is quickly becoming one of the hottest blues jams in the North Bay. Catch it all Sunday, April 3 at the Big Easy (128 American Alley), 6:30 to 11 p.m. Proof of vax required. BigEasyPetaluma.org.