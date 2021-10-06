Editors’ Picks: This weekend’s best live music in Petaluma

THURSDAY

Chappy from the Incubators and Friends

Petaluma’s Chris Chappell (aka Chappy) of the popular local duo known (with cheeky acknowledgment of Petaluma’s poultry past) as The Incubators, will be joined by friends for another evening of folk-rock tunes and harmonic camaraderie in a show that is becoming a regular Thursday night gathering of musicians and Petaluma music lovers. Thursday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m. The Big Easy, 139 Petaluma Blvd N.

FRIDAY

Gary Vogensen and Shot of Hope

A long-time veteran of New Riders of the Purple Sage, Gary Vogensen has a distinctly fine voice, and plans to use it to sing originals, covers, and even a nod or two to his past. It all happens out on the spacious patio at Riverfront Cafe on the river side of the Great Mill, 6 Petaluma Blvd. Catch dinner and a show on Friday, Oct. 8, beginning at 5 p.m. Reservations are strongly suggested. Riverfront.cafe or 347-5147.

SATURDAY

The Purple Ones

From across the Bay in Oakland, The Purple Ones are beaming into Petaluma with their world-class, 12-piece-band tribute to the music, legacy and legend of the artist eternally known as Prince. Part concert, part celebration, part affirmation of humanity, this will be a musical event not to be missed. Mystic Theatre, 21 Petaluma Blvd. Saturday, Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. (Doors at 8 p.m.). Tickets $18 per person. MysticTheatre.com.

SUNDAY

Valerie Jay & the Americanos

Often compared to Emmylou Harris and Bonnie Raitt, Valerie Jay was once described by legendary music journalist Ben Fong-Torres as “a country belter out of England ... mixing country and soul, her voice full of heartbreak and passion." With her rockin’ backup band The Americanos, Jay comes to Brewster’s Beer Garden in downtown Petaluma on Sunday, Oct. 10, from 1-5 p.m. 229 Water St. BrewstersBeerGarden.com.