Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music in Petaluma

FRIDAY

Bob Mould

The legendary musician Bob Mould, known primarily for his guitar, vocal and songwriting contributions to the seminal punk band Hüsker Dü, will bring his Distortion and Blue Hearts tour to the Mystic on Friday, April 8, at 8:30 p.m. (doors open at 7:30 p.m.). $28/$33 per person. Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. Proof of vax or negative test required. $26-$30. 21+. MysticTheatre.com.

SATURDAY

Flamenco! Live!

The midway point of the weekend brings an evening of fiery Flamenco so exciting the act’s name contains two whole exclamation points. Flamenco! Live! brings the fury and passion of Spain with stirring dances, blazing guitars, and soulful singing. Catch it all Saturday, April 9 at the Big Easy, 128 American Alley, 5-6:30 p.m. $20. Proof of vax required. BigEasyPetaluma.org.

SUNDAY

Luv Planet

Bringing classic, feel-good pop-rock to the stage, Luv Planet are masters of what they call “rock ‘n roll for the soul.” With powerful songs, lush vocals and massive guitar jams, a Luv Planet show is exciting, adrenaline-packed and most of all fun. Check them out Sunday, April 10 at Brewster’s Beer Garden, 229 Water St., between 1-4 p.m.