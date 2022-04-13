Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music in Petaluma

FRIDAY

Elvin Bishop

The legendary blues musician Elvin Bishop, a member of the Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame for his work with 2015 inductees The Paul Butterfield Blues Band will appear at the Mystic on Friday, April 15, at 8:30 p.m. (doors open at 7:30 p.m.). Also appearing will be Kevin Carducci. $28/$33 per person. Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. Proof of vax or negative test required. $28-$38. 21+. MysticTheatre.com.

SATURDAY

Fixation: A Dark Drag Dance Night

Forever Midnight and Neon Gothic Unicorn present an evening of “Dark Drag Dance” featuring “vintage goth” DJ sets by Trixxie Carr and JJ STAPES, plus “sexy freaky fabulous” surprise guests. A celebratory environment will be carefully planned, and dressing up glamorously is highly encouraged. Catch it all Saturday, April 16 at the Big Easy, 128 American Alley, 8 p.m. $10. Proof of vax required. BigEasyPetaluma.org.

SUNDAY

Mojo Messengers

Here is how the Mojo Messengers describe themselves: “We are a group of friends who live in the East Bay. We like to get together to play good classic rock ’n' roll music. We love to play for people who want to have fun and dance, party and sing along with us. And we make that happen whenever and wherever we play. Check them out Sunday, April 17 at Brewster’s Beer Garden, 229 Water St., between 1-4 p.m.