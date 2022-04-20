Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music in Petaluma

FRIDAY

Felipe Esparza

The hilarious wild-haired comedian/actor delivers real-and-raw real-life stories, peppered liberally with his catch-phrase “What’s Up, Fool!” Check him out at the Mystic Theatre on Friday, April 22, at 8:30 p.m. (doors open at 7:30 p.m.). Also appearing will be Kevin Carducci. $38/$58 per person. Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. Proof of vax or negative test required. $10-$38. MysticTheatre.com.

SATURDAY

Dirty Red Barn

Toe-tapping, mood-lifting tunes served up with a blend of country twang and folk-rock fever. That’s what listeners get with a laid-back set of American-fueled tunes from the locally-based Dirty Red Barn. Catch it all as a Butter & Egg Day after-party on Saturday, April 23 at the Big Easy, 128 American Alley, 8 p.m. $10. Proof of vax required. BigEasyPetaluma.org.

SUNDAY

Fog Holler

The electrifying banjo-and-guitar-fueled Americana band named Fog Holler, aided by first-rate fiddling and stand-up bass mastery, deliver high-energy folk, country and bluegrass tunes with enough enthusiasm and foot-tapping fun to power a moonshine still and keep a barn-raising party entertained until the sun comes up. Check them out Sunday, April 24 at Brewster’s Beer Garden, 229 Water St., between 1-4 p.m.