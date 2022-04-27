Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music in Petaluma

FRIDAY

Joseph: The Requests Only Tour

Named for the small town of Joseph, Oregon, the sibling folk band Joseph has built a solid following of fans ever since the sisters self-released 2014 album “Native Dreamer Kind.” Attracted in part to the idea of three sisters singing together — but mainly to the band’s smart, razor-sharp lyrics and hook-filled tunes filled with enjoyably unpredictable melodies and catchy, inventive arrangements — Joseph’s fans are numerous, faithful and loud. They return to the Mystic Theatre on Friday, April 29, at 8:30 p.m. (doors open at 7:30 p.m.). $28 per person. Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. MysticTheatre.com.

SATURDAY

Feeling Groovy: Simon & Garkunkel

“Bridge Over Troubled Water.” “Sound of Silence.” “The Boxer” “Cecilia” and “America.” “Scarborough Fair.” These are, obviously, some of the greatest songs every written. This tuneful musical show will feature many of Simon and Garfunkel’s greatest hits, along with some deep tracks from their early recordings. The musicians will share the stories behind the songs and the complicated 70-year relationship between Simon and Garfunkel. One of the best-selling groups of the 1960s, the duo helped shape the future of American music. Saturday, April 30 at the Big Easy, 128 American Alley, 7:30 p.m. $10. Proof of vax required. BigEasyPetaluma.org.

SUNDAY

The Tom Finch Band

Tom Finch is a California native and acclaimed multi-instrumentalist who’s toured the United States, Europe, Japan and Canada, and can be heard contributing to many albums with groups such as Big Brother & the Holding Co, Jazz Iguanas, Pamela Parker, S.F. Airship and his own groups. He’s played with Joan Baez, Norton Buffalo, Mel Graves, Steve Smith, Kai Eckhardt and that’s just the beginning. Tom Finch always brings the party, with high energy dance grooves, killer vocals and multi-instrumental mayhem! Check out Tom and his band Sunday, May 1 at Brewster’s Beer Garden, 229 Water St., between 1-4 p.m.