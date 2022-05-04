Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music in Petaluma

FRIDAY

Train Wreck Junction

After a long pandemic-inspired break, the popular country ensemble known as Train Wreck Junction is returning to doing live shows starting this weekend. Described as “a box car full of scoundrels rollin’ into towns, tarrin’ up their dance floors with that good ole’ country music and leavin’ a mark,” these guys will bring their party-hardy vibe to the Twin Oaks Roadhouse this Friday, May 6, from 5-8 p.m. 5745 Old Redwood Highway. Penngrove. TwinOaksRoadhouse.com.

SATURDAY/SUNDAY

Luma-nocity Dance Party

It’s back. After what Luma-nocity creators describe as our “long plague of loneliness,” the popular Petaluma dance party experience returns to the Big Easy “to make you shake your money-maker in the most deliciously groovy (and sweaty sexy) way!” Featuring the hottest DJs in the Bay Area, including J9 the Angel, this massive two-day extravaganza runs Saturday, May 7 and Sunday May 8 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. The Big Easy, 128 American Alley, 7:30 p.m. $10. BigEasyPetaluma.org.

SUNDAY

Red’s Blues

The multiple award-nominated Red’s Blues is not just one of the tightest, coolest blues ensembles in Northern California, playing sleek, head-bobbing tunes built from poetic descriptions of bar-hopping, jail-dodging, road traveling experience, they are proud members of the Sacramento Blues Society, Blues Foundation and the Americana Music Association. To hear them is to be happy. Check out Red’s Blues on Sunday, May 8, from 1-4 p.m. at Brewster’s Beer Garden, 229 Water St. BrewstersBeerGarden.com.