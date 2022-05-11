Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music in Petaluma

FRIDAY

The Familiar Strangers

Playing a grab bage of Americana music from western swing, country, bluegrass and folk to blues and a bit of gypsy jazz, The Familiar Strangers generate a whopping response from their audiences, blending up-tempo music with friendly banter and always willing to entertain requests from fans. Friday, May 13 from 5:30-8 p.m. on the big outside deck at the Riverfront Cafe, 224 B St. Free with dinner or drinks. Reservations strongly suggested. Riverfront.cafe or 707-347-5147.

FRIDAY

Tommy Castro 30th Anniversary

It’s hard to believe it’s been three decades since Tommy Castro and the Painkillers started bringing some of the best blues-fueled rock ‘n roll ever made to a grateful legion of music lovers. But it has, and this weekend, Castro and company will be joined by the Volker Striffler Band for a major birthday party at the Mystic Theatre. Friday, May 13, at 8:30 p.m. (doors open at 7:30 p.m.). $38 per person. Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. MysticTheatre.com.

SATURDAY

Hunka Hunka Hula Review

What if the kitschy fun of an old Elvis beach movie were crossed with the Saturday night fever of a good old-fashioned dance party, and was plopped onto the stage of Petaluma’s Big Easy? Well that’s what you’ll get with the Hunka Hunka Hula Review, on Saurday, May 14 from 8 p.m. to midnight. Featuring the talents of Todd “Troublemaker” Jenkins and company, this is going to be one big retro blast of a time. The Big Easy, 128 American Alley, 7:30 p.m. $5. BigEasyPetaluma.org.

SUNDAY

Red’s Blues

The multiple award-nominated Red’s Blues is not just one of the tightest, coolest blues ensembles in Northern California, playing sleek, head-bobbing tunes built from poetic descriptions of bar-hopping, jail-dodging, road traveling experience. They are also proud members of the Sacramento Blues Society, Blues Foundation and the Americana Music Association. To hear them is to be happy. Check out Red’s Blues on Sunday, May 15, from 1-4 p.m. at Brewster’s Beer Garden, 229 Water St. BrewstersBeerGarden.com.