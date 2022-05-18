Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music in Petaluma

FRIDAY

Sebastian St. James

An award-winning indie-soul-blues influenced singer-songwriter, Petaluma’s Sebastian St. James brings his one-of-a-kind born-to-be-heard-in-a-barroom voice to the wide open deck at Riverfront Cafe. Known for his work with the Highway Poets, St. James is a mighty one-man-band when playing solo, so skilled you’ll swear he had a backup band hidden in his pocket. 224 B St. Friday, May 20 from 5:30-8 p.m. Free with dinner. Reservations strongly suggested. Riverfront.cafe or 707-347-5147.

FRIDAY

Dave Mason

The legendary singer-songwriter, who first became famous as a member of the band Traffic, returns to the Mystic Theatre on Friday, May 20, at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.). Now a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Mason has penned over 100 songs, and currently has three gold albums. Don’t miss this rare local appearance. $37.50-$48 per person. Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. MysticTheatre.com.

SATURDAY

Dead Roses

It’s Grateful Dead night at the Big Easy with local favorites Dead Roses. Ride a long toasty wave of truly trippy tunes that your body has never forgotten how to trance-dance to, as you gather with your family of friends and fans for this fun and fine, full evening of Grateful Dead covers featuring Todd Bugbee, Anna Elva, Tim Baker, Nate Beltz and James Miller. The Big Easy, 128 American Alley, 7 p.m. $5. BigEasyPetaluma.org.

SUNDAY

Chuck Sher Trio

Playing every Sunday afternoon on the walkway in front of the Speakeasy Restaurant, bassist Chuck Sher continues his long, crowd-delighting string of outdoor concerts in Putnam Plaza. The itinerary of the trio changes week to week, but make no mistake: these are some of the finest jazz musicians in Northern California. Joining Chuck this Sunday, May 22, from 1-3:30 p.m., it’s Art Khu on piano and Michael Aragon on drums.