Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music in Petaluma

FRIDAY

Pamela Joyce & Bob McBain

On Friday, May 27, starting at 5:30 p.m., Petaluma’s Riverfront Cafe proudly welcomes Pamela Joyce and Bob McBain, along with special guest Ben Dubin, performing vocal-driven, piano-woven jazz, rock, pop and blues interpretations of your favorite songs. Reservations strongly suggested as space on the deck is limited. Riverfrontcafeca.com or 347-5147.

SATURDAY

Secret Lives

Secret Lives is a four-piece rock 'n roll band from Marin County, founded by lead guitarist and singer Gene Immendorf. The ensemble plays a solid mix of hard-rocking originals and crowd-pleasing covers that bring an electric charge to every live show. Catch them Saturday, May 28 at the Big Easy (128 American Alley), beginning at 7:30 p.m. No cover. BigEasyPetaluma.org.

Miracle Mule

Riding back to Petaluma this weekend is the popular Americana ensemble known as Miracle Mule, ready to entertain fans new and old with their one-of-a-kind blend of music and clever, often hilarious lyrical prowess. Saturday, May 28, from 5-8 p.m at the Twin Oaks Roadhouse. 5745 Old Redwood Highway. Penngrove. TwinOaksRoadhouse.com.

SUNDAY

Burnt

Playing a soulful, psychedelic blend of reggae, ska, punk and hip-hop, Burnt is inspired by the DIY artist subculture, building intricate innovations (and music) out of unexpected components. Sunday, May 29, from 1-4 p.m. in the Beer Garden at Brewster’s. 229 Water St. Check out the full calendar of musical upcoming musical appearances at BrewstersBeerGarden.com.