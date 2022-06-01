Editor’s Picks: This weekend’s best live music in Petaluma

FRIDAY

Spike Sikes & His Awesome Hotcakes

Get ready to flip for Spike and his hotcakes. On Friday, June 3, starting at 5:30 p.m., Petaluma’s Riverfront Cafe proudly welcomes one of the Bay Area’s hardest-working bands. Like hotcakes themselves, their music goes by many names: Soul. Swing. Jazz. Jump. It’s classic and simple, but when it’s done right, it hits the spot, and has you grinning ear to ear. Riverfrontcafeca.com or 347-5147.

FRIDAY

The English Beat

Founded in Birmingham in the late 70s, this iconic ensemble were known first as The Beat or sometimes the British Beat. They broke up in the ‘80s but re-formed in 2006, after which founding member Dave Wakeling headed to the U.S. to form an American version of The English Beat. Catch them on Friday, June 3, 8:30 p.m. (doors open 7:30 p.m.). Tickets are $30. Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. MysticTheatre.com.

SATURDAY

Grateful Shred

The Grateful Shred are not your parents’ Deadhead tribute band. Based in L.A., a Grateful Shred concert is no spaced-out historical reenactment, even if they do fairly explode with authenticity. As one quotable critic has put it, “In a world overflowing with wax museum nostalgia and Deadly sentimentalism, we need the Shred, now more than ever.” 8 p.m. The Phoenix Theater, 21 E. Washington St. $28-$32. Proof of vax or negative test required. ThePhoenixTehater.com.

SUNDAY

Aly Rose trio

The Aly Rose Trio are a Sonoma County-based threesome quickly becoming know for its invigorating sound, with jazz/pop fusion covers of a head-spinning range of songs. The tight, inventive trio totally cook. As one Facebook fan said, “Aly’s voice pierces the soul.” Sunday, June 5, from 1-4 p.m. in the Beer Garden at Brewster’s. 229 Water St. Check out the full calendar of musical upcoming musical appearances at BrewstersBeerGarden.com.